Police tightens regulations on livestreaming platforms

Police in Beijing continues to tighten regulations on the popular while chaotic livestreaming and short-video platforms.



Since July this year, the city has closed 800,000 illegal accounts, according to Beijing network security bureau.



Since 2015, livestreaming has become one of the most sought-after industries in China with a large number of startups pouring in. By the end of 2017, China had more than 300 livestreaming platforms and over 422 million viewers, creating total revenue of 30 billion yuan (4.3 billion US dollars).



To meet the city's requirements, some short-video and livestreaming companies have set up branches to assess the content. Livestreaming hosts are asked to obey the rules, such as be properly clothed and not to spread obscene content.

