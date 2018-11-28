China launches online trademark-service system

China launched an online trademark-service system, according to the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) Tuesday.



The online system is an upgraded version of the application system. It is an integrated platform that combines trademark-related inquiry, application, announcements, online payment and registration publicity.



"The launch of the online system is an important step to facilitate trademark registration. We aim to build a comprehensive trademark online service system with high efficiency and transparency," said Chen Wentong, deputy director of the SIPO trademark office.



China has seen increasing applications for trademark registration in recent years. Trademark applications in China reached around 6 million from January to October, up 36.4 percent year on year.



China has facilitated the trademark registration process and by Nov. 9, the average trademark review cycle had shortened to less than six months.

