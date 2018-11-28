Trump to meet leaders of Argentina, China, Germany, Japan, Russia at G20

Source:CGTN Published: 2018/11/28 6:42:27





White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have a dinner meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 gathering in Argentina and also held open the possibility that the two countries would reach a trade deal.



"There is a good possibility that we can make a deal and he is open to it," Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, told a press briefing, referring to Trump.

