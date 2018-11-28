Number of "multichannel shoppers" rises 40 pct from last year: survey

From Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, the number of Americans who shopped both online and in stores was nearly 40 percent higher than last year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics said on Tuesday.



These consumers, as known as "multichannel shoppers", was more than 89 million this year, according to the survey.



On average, a "multichannel shopper" spent almost 93 U.S. dollars more than a "single-channel shopper," who only shopped in stores or online, according to the survey.



Speaking of the bigger picture, the survey noted that more than 165 million Americans shopped during the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, while an average shopper spent 313.29 dollars on gifts and other holiday items.



"What I heard in discussions with retail CEOs across all categories and segments was very positive driven by macro conditions of low unemployment and rising wages combined with the right mix of merchandise at great prices," said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of NRF.



The survey also noted that young consumers aged from 18 to 24 spent an average of 149 dollars on holiday purchases for themselves, which was higher than any other generation.



"These younger shoppers have become savvier when it comes to their research by leveraging social media to find inspiration for their purchasing decisions and used the holiday weekend to splurge on non-gift purchases for the season," said Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy of Prosper Insights & Analytics.



On average, consumers surveyed only finished less than half of their holiday shopping, while 92 percent of the consumers believed that the sales seen over Thanksgiving weekend will continue throughout the rest of the holiday season, according to the survey.



"This is a very strong emotional start to the holiday season and a positive indicator of where we are headed over the next month," said Shay.



According to NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics, 3,058 consumers participated in the survey.



The NRF is a retail trade association based in Washington D.C., representing retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Prosper Insights & Analytics is a U.S. consumer data analysis company which focuses on financial services, marketing technology, and retail industries.

