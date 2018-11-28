U.S. says upset over Hungary's extradition of arms dealers to Russia

The U.S. State Department said here on Tuesday that it is disappointed in Hungary's recent decision to extradite two suspected Russian arms dealers required by the U.S. side to Russia, noting the decision "raises questions about Hungary's commitment to law enforcement cooperation."



In a statement, Heather Nauert, the State Department spokesperson, said that the United States had requested the extradition of two suspected Russian arms dealers, Vladimir Lyubishin Sr. and Vladimir Lyubishin Jr., pursuant to the U.S.-Hungary Extradition Treaty.



"Hungary denied the U.S. request and instead extradited the suspects to Russia, where it is unclear whether they will face trial," she said. "The United States is disappointed in the Hungarian government's decision."



"Hungary is a partner and friend of the United States, but this decision raises questions about Hungary's commitment to law enforcement cooperation," Nauert added. "This decision is not consistent with our law enforcement partnership, undercuts the work that our agencies had done together to build this case, and will make citizens in the United States, Hungary, and the world less safe."



Western media reported that the two men had been charged with conspiring to sell Russian military weapons, including anti-aircraft missiles. The two suspects were also accused by the U.S. authorities of trying to send narcotics into the United States and offer arms to protect their shipments.



A spokesman of the Hungarian government was quoted by Reuters as saying that his country made the extradition decision based on international laws.



He also noted that Washington has rejected eight of nine extradition requests from the European nation in the past five years.

