President Xi: China-Spain relations at best period in history

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed ties between China and Spain, saying the relations between the two countries are at the best period in history.



President Xi, who's on an official visit to Spain, made the remarks during a meeting with Spanish King Felipe VI on Tuesday.



Xi also expressed confidence in prospects of deepening bilateral ties, saying China is willing to support Spain on issues involving core interests and major concerns.



For his part, King Felipe VI told President Xi that Spain cherishes the friendly exchanges and cooperation between both sides.



Spain is looking forward to continuing strengthening communication and coordination in multilateral affairs with China and actively promoting the deepening of EU-China relations, said King Felipe VI.



President Xi arrived in Spain on Tuesday for a three-day state visit to consolidate traditional friendship and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.



It is the first visit by a Chinese head of state to the European nation in 13 years. It also marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain.

