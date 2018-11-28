Chinese embassy to return to Libya if security situation allows: envoy

Wang Qimin, Chinese Charge d'Affaires in Libya, said Tuesday that the Chinese embassy is willing to reopen in Libya if the security situation allows.



The Chinese envoy made the remarks while meeting with Khalid al-Meshri, head of Libya's Higher Council of State.



Wang also stressed China's willingness to cooperate with the UN envoy to Libya, looking forward to resuming suspended projects, starting new projects, especially in infrastructure and investment sectors.



The two officials also discussed the latest developments in Libya as well as mutual cooperation between the two countries.



Al-Meshri stressed the importance of China's role in Libya, especially in investment, economy and technology, according to a statement issued by the Higher Council's information office.



Most foreign embassies and companies in Libya have left the country in 2014 due to violent clashes that broke out in Tripoli between rival armed groups, which created the current political division in the country.

