Pompeo, Ecuadorian ministers reaffirm commitment to expand cooperation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and visiting Ecuadorian foreign Minister and finance Minister reaffirmed commitment to expand bilateral cooperation, the US Department of State said here on Tuesday.



Heather Nauert, the State Department spokesperson, said in a statement that Pompeo and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Jose Valencia and Finance Minister Richard Martinez reaffirmed their commitment to expand bilateral cooperation on political and economic issues, including through the recently relaunched US-Ecuador Trade and Investment Council.



Pompeo confirmed US support for Ecuador's efforts in strengthening democratic institutions and President Lenin Moreno's commitment to democratic reforms, according to the statement.



Pompeo also "welcomed further Ecuadorian cooperation on a democratic solution to the man-made crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua," said the statement.



Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump slapped new sanctions targeting Venezuela's gold exports, as his National Security Adviser John Bolton unveiled a hard-line policy toward Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

