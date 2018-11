Pic story: craftsman devotes 20 years in kites making

Fu Xianming and his wife fly self-made kites in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Fu Xianming, a 66-year-old craftsman, has devoted himself in kites making for 20 years. Fu and his wife have made more than 1,500 kites of various shapes since 1998. (Xinhua/Zhang Haiqiang)

