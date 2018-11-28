Environmental control program carried out for poverty alleviation in China's Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2016 shows watermelon fields in Youjiang District of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on April 15, 2016 shows impounding cisterns in Nongteng Village of Qibainong Township in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Farmers weed a vegetable field in Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2009. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows country roads to a village in Youjiang District of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2015 shows tomato fields in Youjiang District of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2009 shows vegetable fields in Liuwei Town of Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of Yao ethnic group work to build a canal in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2011. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Local people work on a barren mountain in Qibainong Township in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 22, 2011. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)





A farmer applies fertilizer in a vegetable field in Liuwei Town of Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2009. Due to harsh stony desertification, people from dozens of counties and districts in Guangxi had long been poverty stricken. Recent years, a comprehensive environmental control program has been carried out to control stony desertification for poverty alleviation purposes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)