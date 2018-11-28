Senior official urges equal protection of rights of market entities

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has called on the country's procuratorial organs to protect the rights of different market entities equally in accordance with law.



Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for the Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Tuesday at an award ceremony for procuratorates nationwide. Noting that extraordinary achievements have been made in the cause of people's procuratorates over the past 40 years, Guo asked procuratorates to uphold and improve the system by always remembering their founding mission to serve the people.



Procuratorates should continue to protect the rights of different market entities equally in accordance with law and address the major issues that concern the people the most to further serve the economic and social development, Guo said.

