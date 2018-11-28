5.9-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, sea level changes may be observed

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck off the east coast of Japan's northern Aomori Prefecture, the weather agency said here on Wednesday.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor's epicenter was located at the latitude of 41.3 degrees north and longitude of 143.3 degrees east and occurred at a depth the agency described as "very shallow."



The quake, which struck at 11:23 a.m. local time (0223 GMT), logged 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in the prefectures of Aomori and Hokkaido as well as surrounding areas.



There have been no reports of major damage or injuries as the result of the offshore quake so far, although the JMA said "there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions."



Japan's nuclear watchdog has not, thus far, reported any abnormalities at any of its nuclear plants in the affected areas.

