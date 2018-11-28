Nepal's National Assembly chairman calls for promoting ties with China's legislature

Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal Ganesh Timalsina has stressed the need for further promoting ties between Nepal's Federal Parliament and China's National People's Congress (NPC).



Timalsina made the remarks on Tuesday during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong, the chairman's secretariat said.



"There is the need for further promoting ties between the two legislatures in coming days through various ways including exchange of visits," a press release issued by the chairman's secretariat quoted Timalsina as saying.



"As a close neighbor, Nepal expects China's continuous support to its efforts in achieving the political stability and prosperity as earlier," Timalsina said.



Ambassador Yu said China has been always supporting Nepal in many ways and China's NPC is ready to strengthen its ties with Nepal's Federal Parliament.

