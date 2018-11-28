Singaporean minister calls for upholding, updating rules-based trading system

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing suggested on Wednesday that upholding and updating rules-based trading system in dealing with the globalization, according to a document released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



The minister offered the suggestion at the Straits Times Global Outlook 2019 event. He said Singapore has to keep working with like-minded countries to uphold and update the global open, rules-based trading system, while taking into account the changing realities for the rules to keep pace with the times.



"We need to evolve new rules for the digital economy that will underpin future trade, financial and data flows," Chan added.



According to the minister, globalization not only benefits the world economy by creating unprecedented growth rates and accelerating creative cycles for products and services, but also hastened the adjustments necessary in every society.



Thus, he offered six suggestions for Singapore to enable the people and businesses to benefit from globalization while managing the inevitable challenges that come with it.



Besides, Chan suggested that Singapore diversifies the trade partnerships and portfolio to expand and deepen its outreach to various markets. The island country invests in next-generation infrastructure including the new infrastructure for data, finance and professional services, he added.



He also suggested Singapore grows new industries including the digital economy, sustainability urban and energy solutions, precision medicine and precision farming and the country equips workers with new skills ahead of time via compulsory education and continuing education.

