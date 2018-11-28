Trump-backed candidate projected to win Mississippi Senate runoff

Republican candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith, backed by US President Donald Trump, is projected to win Tuesday night's special Senate election in the state of Mississippi, according to US news outlets.



Hyde-Smith's victory over Democrat Mike Espy will help the Republicans start the new Congress in January with a 53-47 majority in the Senate.



With 78 percent of the votes being reported, Hyde-Smith had 55.2 percent, or 363,567 votes, compared with 44.8 percent, or 296,254 votes, for Espy, according to NBC News.



Hyde-Smith becomes the first woman elected to the Senate from Mississippi. She will serve out the remaining two years of former Republican Senator Thad Cochran's term, whom she was appointed to replace earlier this year after he stepped down due to health concerns.

