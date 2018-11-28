China supports SCO in increasing cooperation with UN: Chinese envoy

A Chinese envoy said Tuesday that China supports the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in increasing cooperation with the United Nations.



"As a founding member of the SCO, China will continue to work with all parties to carry forward the 'Shanghai Spirit' and implement the outcomes of the Qingdao Summit," said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, at a special event on "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."



"We will support the SCO in increasing cooperation with the United Nations and advancing the purposes and principles of the UN Charter to build a community with a shared future for mankind," Wu noted.



The SCO has an important influence on regional and international affairs, said the envoy, noting that over the past 17 years since its inception, guided by the "Shanghai Spirit" of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultation, respect for cultural diversity and aspiration for common development, the SCO member states have continuously increased political mutual trust and cooperation in security, economic and cultural fields.



"Through extensive international cooperation, the SCO has achieved positive results in combating terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime, making important contribution to regional security and shared prosperity," he added.



Noting that the SCO has become a comprehensive regional organization with great potential and a coverage of the largest population and landmass, and will play a more active role in regional and international affairs, Wu said that the SCO enjoys close cooperation with the UN.



While stressing that the "Shanghai Spirit" conforms to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the envoy said that closer cooperation between the SCO and the UN has injected strong impetus in the efforts of the international community to achieve peace, stability and common development.



Wu told the event that the SCO and the UN have carried out cooperation of various forms on Afghanistan and other hotspot issues, counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, education, science and culture, adding that China supports the UN General Assembly in adopting a draft resolution on cooperation between the UN and the SCO.



Wu recalled that the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO was held in June in Qingdao, China.



The Qingdao Declaration states clearly that it is important to expand exchanges and cooperation between the SCO and the UN, its specialized agencies and other regional and international organizations, he said.

