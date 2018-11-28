S. Korea, DPRK agree to conduct joint railway inspection on Nov. 30

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had agreed to conduct a joint inspection on railways across the border from Nov. 30, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday.

The joint survey would last for 18 days from Friday on railways across the heavily-armed inter-Korean border along the eastern and western Korean Peninsula.

The inspection on the DPRK's railways along the eastern coast would mark the first since the peninsula was divided with the armistice agreement that suspended the 1950-53 Korean War.

The peninsula remains in a technical state of war because of the armistice agreement.

