S. Korea, DPRK agree to conduct joint railway inspection on Nov. 30

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had agreed to conduct a joint inspection on railways across the border from Nov. 30, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday.
The joint survey would last for 18 days from Friday on railways across the heavily-armed inter-Korean border along the eastern and western Korean Peninsula
.
The inspection on the DPRK's railways along the eastern coast would mark the first since the peninsula was divided with the armistice agreement that suspended the 1950-53 Korean War.
The peninsula remains in a technical state of war because of the armistice agreement.