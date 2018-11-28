State Council establishes mechanism to coordinate vocational education

The State Council has approved the establishment of an inter-ministry coordination mechanism on vocational education, local media reported Wednesday.
The joint conference, comprised of nine ministry-level authorities including the Ministry of Education
, the National Development and Reform Commission
, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
, will be headed by a State Council official in charge of educational affairs, according to the China Education Daily.
Its main functions include implementing major national policies on vocational education, coordinating vocational education work across the country, reviewing related draft laws and regulations, and hearing advice from advisory committees, the paper said.
The joint conference's office will be set up in the Ministry of Education, mainly responsible for conference organization and liaison.
The joint conference will be convened twice annually in principle, and special meetings on particular issues can be held as needed.