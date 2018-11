Chen Xianglin, a man from the Licang District in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, drew several beautiful pictures on leaves on November 16, 2018. Chen uses a pen to draw iconic landscapes of Qingdao, including Qingdao SCO Conference Center and the Shell Bridge, along with portraits of classical characters. Chen has already created dozens of pictures, which have drawn praise from his friends. Photo: VCG