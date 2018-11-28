Chemical truck explosion kills 22 in north China

A truck carrying combustible chemicals exploded in north China's Hebei Province early Wednesday morning, causing a series of blasts of nearby vehicles and killing 22 people, local authorities said.



Another 22 were injured after the blasts occurred in Qiaodong District in the city of Zhangjiakou at around 0:40 a.m., according to the city's fire department.



The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a work team to the site to guide rescue work, while the local government is verifying the identities of the victims.



The injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment.



According to a preliminary investigation, the truck carrying acetylene exploded when entering the Haipo'er New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry, a big chemical enterprise.



The blast ignited 38 trucks and 12 cars nearby.



The blasts and fire also damaged a high-voltage power line, leading to a power outage at four communication base stations and several companies including Haipo'er New Energy Technology.



Rescue work and further investigation are underway.

