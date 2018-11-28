Zhangjiakou forges closer ties with Finnish winter sport city

China's northern city of Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province took a new step forward last weekend in the preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics, as it gained full support from Lathi, a city in southern Finland known for snow sports.



The two cities signed a twin-city agreement on November 25. According to the agreement, the two will develop pragmatic cooperation on developing winter sports, building sports venues, manufacturing winter sports equipment and facilitating the interaction of related industries.



The signing ceremony was held at the Lahti city hall.



Wu Weidong, mayor of Zhangjiakou and director of the Winter Olympics Office in the city, said that both sides have maintained close contact in the past two years. The mayors of the two cities signed a "Common Action Plan" in Zhangjiakou in March this year.



At a meeting in May with Finnish Ambassador to China Jarno Syrjala, Hebei Provincial Governor Xu Qin offered a proposal to further promote cooperation. Zhangjiakou is gearing up for the 2022 Winter Olympics together with Beijing, and it is necessary for Zhangjiakou to learn from experienced cities like Lahti, especially in the development of winter sports, organization of large-scale events and training of personnel, said Wu.



Pekka Timonen, the mayor of Lahti, noted that 2019 is the Year of Winter Sports between Finland and China, and Lahti hopes to speed up its winter sports cooperation with Zhangjiakou.



Also on November 22, the government of the Xuanhua district of Zhangjiakou signed an agreement with JK Pro Coaching, a Lahti-based winter sports training company, which will provide training for cross-country skiing and ski jumping among other winter sports activities.



Zhangjiakou will be responsible for staging cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, biathlon, snowboarding and freestyle skiing events. Lahti is famous for its rich sporting tradition, especially in various winter sports. It is the only city in the world to have hosted the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships seven times.





