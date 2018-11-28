Holiday Train Show held in New York

Visitors look at a running model train during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. The Holiday Train Show is open to the public from Nov. 17, 2018 to Jan. 21, 2019, showcasing large-scale model trains running in a miniature New York City where more than 175 scaled iconic buildings and structures are recreated using bark, leaves and other natural materials. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A model train runs during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A model streetcar runs by a miniature New Amsterdam Theater during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A model train runs during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A model train runs through a miniature Pennsylvania Station during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Visitors look at a running model train during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Visitors look at a running model train during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Statue of Liberty (front) and other iconic buildings and structures are seen during the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Rui)