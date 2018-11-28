New Zealand’s national security ban on Huawei’s 5G tech will ‘damage its own telecom industry’: analysts

The New Zealand government's rejection of the telecom industry's first request in the country to use Huawei 5G technology indicates Wellington is taking steps to stand against Chinese firms on the heels of similar moves by Australia and the US, which will only hurt its own industry and consumers, an analyst said.



New Zealand authorities instructed a local telecom operator on Wednesday not to use Huawei 5G technology, citing national security reasons.



Spark New Zealand, a major telecom operator, said it had received an instruction from Andrew Hampton, Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) that it was not allowed to use Huawei 5G equipment as it would "raise significant national security risks," according to a statement published on Spark's website.



The company said it is "disappointed with this decision," and has not yet reviewed the detailed reasons behind the ban.



The GCSB regulates network security under telecommunication network law in New Zealand. The intelligence agency said that "a significant network security risk was identified," relating to the installation of the 5G equipment, according to a statement on its website.



Spark's head of corporate relations, Andrew Pirie, told the Global Times on Wednesday that it has had a positive relationship with Huawei for several years, as the Chinese firm has provided equipment for Spark's 4G network since 2013. It had been working with Huawei regarding potential collaboration on 5G for months, although contracts were yet to be inked.



Spark did not disclose the amount of loss it would incur as a result of being forced to halt its cooperation with Huawei on 5G.



"New Zealand has taken this action just after the US reportedly asked its allies to say no to Huawei equipment. It's following the US' lead on this matter, but it will only end up hurting itself," Xiang Ligang, a Beijing-based veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



As the South Pacific nation is apparently taking aim at Chinese telecom providers, ZTE Corp, another major 5G equipment provider will have little chance of getting into the market, Xiang noted. "So the choices left for local operators are Ericsson and Nokia, and they may face cost increases of at least 30 percent," he said.



However, some local residents and business representatives in the country said they feel the urgency to catch up on cutting-edge technologies, as local telecom infrastructure cannot meet the demand and needs to be upgraded.



"We often have windy days, and the network is particularly vulnerable," a Chinese businesswoman living in Auckland surnamed Chen told the Global Times. "And the speed is really slow compared to that in China," she said.



Rejecting Chinese companies, which are a leading force in the 5G era, will significantly slow 5G development in New Zealand, and its own consumers and industry will bear the brunt of this decision, Xiang noted.



