Former Shaanxi vice governor indicted for bribery

Feng Xinzhu, former vice governor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been indicted on a charge of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced Wednesday.



According to the SPP's statement, upon designation of the SPP, a procuratorate in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province has filed the case in the Hangzhou Municipal Intermediate People's Court.



Feng was accused of taking advantage of his posts and using his power and status to seek benefits for others, and accepting "especially huge amounts of money and gifts," the SPP said.



The SPP said prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.

