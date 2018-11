Handicraft master makes exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images

Wang Guowei makes gourd handicraft at his studio in Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Wang Guowei who is adept in painting was awarded provincial-level handicraft master title for producing exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wang Guowei arranges gourd handicrafts at his studio in Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Wang Guowei who is adept in painting was awarded provincial-level handicraft master title for producing exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wang Guowei displays gourd handicraft at his studio in Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Wang Guowei who is adept in painting was awarded provincial-level handicraft master title for producing exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wang Guowei carves gourd handicraft at his studio in Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Wang Guowei who is adept in painting was awarded provincial-level handicraft master title for producing exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wang Guowei carves gourd handicraft at his studio in Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Wang Guowei who is adept in painting was awarded provincial-level handicraft master title for producing exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wang Guowei selects gourd for making gourd handicrafts at his studio in Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Wang Guowei who is adept in painting was awarded provincial-level handicraft master title for producing exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wang Guowei's gourd handicrafts are seen at his studio in Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 26, 2018. Wang Guowei who is adept in painting was awarded provincial-level handicraft master title for producing exquisite gourd handicrafts with vivid images. (Xinhua/Long Lei)