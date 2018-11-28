Happy birthday:



Take some time out for romance today. Some one-on-one time with that special someone can help put the spark back in your relationship. Lady Luck will favor artistic endeavors, so go ahead and get creative! Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 10, 15.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not be afraid to think big. Setting your goals just a bit past what you actually think you will reach will make you work harder. You may end up being pleasantly surprised to find that you are capable of more than you thought. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You are only fooling yourself if you think that the troublesome situation you are facing will work itself out all on its own. As much as you may not want to, you will have to actively work to find a solution. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Just because something is nigh impossible doesn't mean you shouldn't at least give it a try. Sometimes the act of doing is more important than success or failure. Don't fall into the trap of arguing with someone who is trying to make you look bad. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although you have important responsibilities that doesn't mean you can't follow your dreams. Those who love you will support and help you on the way. Do not lose your cool if things fly out of control at work. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Taking a class or joining a new activity will inspire you. There are hidden opportunities that will help your career everywhere, you just have to know how to find them. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Take care when taking on tasks or the pressure may end up breaking you. Admitting that you have limits does not mean you are weak, it shows that you're smart. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Building and maintaining strong relationships with the people in your life should be your main priority today. These are the people you will need the most in the future. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your determination will enable you to overcome all obstacles today. This is a great time to make major decisions and put plans into motion. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A detailed financial plan will be needed if you want to build a strong and solid base for your future retirement. If you don't resolve the lingering feelings you have about your ex, they may end up causing trouble. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You may come across someone today who will attempt to trick you into parting with your hard-earned cash, so make sure you stay on guard. A major financial issue will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will discover an interesting way to maximize your investments if you take the time to go over your financial portfolio. Do not take what other people say at face value today. A little bit of skepticism will prove useful. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Teaming up with others will allow you to accomplish more than you could on your own. However, make sure you draw up a game plan that specifies who will be responsible for what before moving forward. ✭✭✭