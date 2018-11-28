Iran ready to export fighter jets, training aircraft: commander

Airplanes perform during an air show in Kish Island, southern Iran, on Nov. 26, 2018. Iran is ready to export indigenous fighter jets, a senior Iranian army commander said Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Airplanes perform during an air show in Kish Island, southern Iran, on Nov. 26, 2018. Iran is ready to export indigenous fighter jets, a senior Iranian army commander said Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami attends the opening ceremony of an air show in Kish Island, southern Iran, on Nov. 26, 2018. Iran is ready to export indigenous fighter jets, a senior Iranian army commander said Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Airplanes perform during an air show in Kish Island, southern Iran, on Nov. 26, 2018. Iran is ready to export indigenous fighter jets, a senior Iranian army commander said Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Airplanes perform during an air show in Kish Island, southern Iran, on Nov. 26, 2018. Iran is ready to export indigenous fighter jets, a senior Iranian army commander said Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Airplanes perform during an air show in Kish Island, southern Iran, on Nov. 26, 2018. Iran is ready to export indigenous fighter jets, a senior Iranian army commander said Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)