Puzzle

1 Army prayer?6 Dastardly guy9 Healthier14 "It's been ___ pleasure ..."15 Ginger drink16 Instruct morally17 Union members' enemies18 Lament loudly19 Coffee bar option20 Stolen auto victim's lament?23 Dead set against24 Kind of American or son25 Go bad28 "___-di-dah!"29 100 pounds x 2030 More than satisfy32 Champs Elysees eateries34 Name on elevators35 Why the auto no longer votes?41 Yellow stick42 Place for pro Ducks43 Beach pickups47 Supped48 Swimming distance51 Gp. with doctors52 Cutting in carpentry54 Common pop55 16-year-old's activity?58 Chop in a kitchen60 Social-page word61 Provide a big address62 Dress to impress63 Boxer's "Back off!"64 Pronounce65 Possessed, biblically66 Eyelid problem67 Doesn't just want1 Mathematician Blaise2 Mysterious stuff3 Serious shortfall4 Jewish leader5 "All ___ being equal ..."6 One of a clicking pair7 Floating on high8 Wreck remains9 Footballer's wear10 Sandler of films11 Highbrow bookish types12 Juvenile newt13 Nine-grain alternative21 Go ___ the deep end22 Eggs, in science class26 "Neur" stick-on27 Tracy's Trueheart29 ___ kwon do31 Very small quantity32 Anagram of colt33 Curative place35 British blackjack36 Class reunion attendee37 Celebrated38 Certain citrus garden39 "Hands off me!"40 Suffix with "serpent"44 Express agreement45 Slangy turndown46 Playground staples48 Find49 Winged50 Skin removers53 Like gas that just sits there54 "A la" follower56 Chills, as 54-Across57 Sentence part58 Dashboard inits.59 CPA's suggestion

Solution