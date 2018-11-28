crossword

Published: 2018/11/28

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Army prayer?

  6 Dastardly guy

  9 Healthier

 14 "It's been ___ pleasure ..."

 15 Ginger drink

 16 Instruct morally

 17 Union members' enemies

 18 Lament loudly

 19 Coffee bar option

 20 Stolen auto victim's lament?

 23 Dead set against

 24 Kind of American or son

 25 Go bad

 28 "___-di-dah!"

 29 100 pounds x 20

 30 More than satisfy

 32 Champs Elysees eateries

 34 Name on elevators

 35 Why the auto no longer votes?

 41 Yellow stick

 42 Place for pro Ducks

 43 Beach pickups

 47 Supped

 48 Swimming distance

 51 Gp. with doctors

 52 Cutting in carpentry

 54 Common pop

 55 16-year-old's activity?

 58 Chop in a kitchen

 60 Social-page word

 61 Provide a big address

 62 Dress to impress

 63 Boxer's "Back off!"

 64 Pronounce

 65 Possessed, biblically

 66 Eyelid problem

 67 Doesn't just want

DOWN

  1 Mathematician Blaise

  2 Mysterious stuff

  3 Serious shortfall

  4 Jewish leader

  5 "All ___ being equal ..."

  6 One of a clicking pair

  7 Floating on high

  8 Wreck remains

  9 Footballer's wear

 10 Sandler of films

 11 Highbrow bookish types

 12 Juvenile newt

 13 Nine-grain alternative

 21 Go ___ the deep end

 22 Eggs, in science class

 26 "Neur" stick-on

 27 Tracy's Trueheart

 29 ___ kwon do

 31 Very small quantity

 32 Anagram of colt

 33 Curative place

 35 British blackjack

 36 Class reunion attendee

 37 Celebrated

 38 Certain citrus garden

 39 "Hands off me!"

 40 Suffix with "serpent"

 44 Express agreement

 45 Slangy turndown

 46 Playground staples

 48 Find

 49 Winged

 50 Skin removers

 53 Like gas that just sits there

 54 "A la" follower

 56 Chills, as 54-Across

 57 Sentence part

 58 Dashboard inits.

 59 CPA's suggestion

Solution



 

