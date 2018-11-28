Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Army prayer?
6 Dastardly guy
9 Healthier
14 "It's been ___ pleasure ..."
15 Ginger drink
16 Instruct morally
17 Union members' enemies
18 Lament loudly
19 Coffee bar option
20 Stolen auto victim's lament?
23 Dead set against
24 Kind of American or son
25 Go bad
28 "___-di-dah!"
29 100 pounds x 20
30 More than satisfy
32 Champs Elysees eateries
34 Name on elevators
35 Why the auto no longer votes?
41 Yellow stick
42 Place for pro Ducks
43 Beach pickups
47 Supped
48 Swimming distance
51 Gp. with doctors
52 Cutting in carpentry
54 Common pop
55 16-year-old's activity?
58 Chop in a kitchen
60 Social-page word
61 Provide a big address
62 Dress to impress
63 Boxer's "Back off!"
64 Pronounce
65 Possessed, biblically
66 Eyelid problem
67 Doesn't just wantDOWN
1 Mathematician Blaise
2 Mysterious stuff
3 Serious shortfall
4 Jewish leader
5 "All ___ being equal ..."
6 One of a clicking pair
7 Floating on high
8 Wreck remains
9 Footballer's wear
10 Sandler of films
11 Highbrow bookish types
12 Juvenile newt
13 Nine-grain alternative
21 Go ___ the deep end
22 Eggs, in science class
26 "Neur" stick-on
27 Tracy's Trueheart
29 ___ kwon do
31 Very small quantity
32 Anagram of colt
33 Curative place
35 British blackjack
36 Class reunion attendee
37 Celebrated
38 Certain citrus garden
39 "Hands off me!"
40 Suffix with "serpent"
44 Express agreement
45 Slangy turndown
46 Playground staples
48 Find
49 Winged
50 Skin removers
53 Like gas that just sits there
54 "A la" follower
56 Chills, as 54-Across
57 Sentence part
58 Dashboard inits.
59 CPA's suggestion
Solution