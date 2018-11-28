African lion cubs survive extreme environment of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

An African lion cub is seen at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wild Zoo in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 27, 2018. Three six-month-old African lions have survived the extreme environment of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, a new record for those breeding the species on the plateau. The three female cubs born on May 9 are now able to hunt for food by themselves. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

