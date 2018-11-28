S. Korea test-launches 1st indigenous space rocket projectile

South Korea successfully test-launched a space rocket projectile Wednesday to test the country's first indigenously-developed space vehicle engine, local media reported citing the Ministry of Science and ICT.



The single-stage rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, some 350 km southwest of Seoul at 3:59 p.m. local time (0659 GMT).



It flew as high as 209 km in altitude for about 10 minutes. The engine combustion lasted for 151 seconds, surpassing the target of 140 seconds that is seen as a success.



The rocket engine was designed and developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI). It would be used for the three-stage Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2 (KSLV-2) currently under development.



The tested engine will be used for the second stage of the KSLV-2 that will use a 75-ton liquid rocket engine.



The country planned to group together four of the 75-ton indigenous rocket engines for the first-stage of the KSLV-2, use one of the 75-ton engine for the second stage and develop a 7-ton engine for the third stage.



The whole rocket was scheduled to blast off in 2021.

