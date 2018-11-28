Smart choice, lucrative career

AI robots perform at an exhibition center in Nanchang, capital of East China's Jiangxi Province in November. Photo: VCG

When Microsoft Research Asia (MRA) was founded in 1998 in Zhongguancun, a high-tech hub in Beijing's Haidian district, it had a hard time finding local employees who knew anything about artificial intelligence (AI).But over the past two decades, things have drastically changed. Starting in 2015, China embarked on an unprecedented AI boom, with start-ups and venture capital all rushing to pump billions of yuan into AI research and applications.Speaking at a presentation at MRA in September, Shen Xiangyang, the first research fellow to join the research institute and now global executive vice president of the Microsoft Corporation, told the company's interns that a golden era for AI has arrived."The world belongs to you," he said, referring to his new crop of researchers skilled in AI.His words also shed light on the global thirst for people skilled in AI on the heels of a rising industry. In China, some observers estimate the industry faces a skills gap of up to 1 million people in China.In tandem with the talent shortage, competition for skilled employees among Chinese AI start-ups is fierce, which in turn has fueled a sudden rise in the industry's average salary.The kind of skilled person Chinese start-ups are vying for is 31-year-old PhD holder Hou, who asked that only his surname be used."I've had several offers from AI start-ups including [AI facial recognition start-up] Face++, and the annual salary some of them offered is as high as 600,000 yuan ($86,317.27)," Hou, who graduated from a top science university in China with a PhD in computer science, told the Global Times on Monday. He said that wages like this for new graduates could be ranked as among the highest in the information technology (IT) industry - certainly one of the best paid jobs in China.In May, Tianjin University was one of the first to launch a dedicated AI faculty.Hu Qinghua, dean of the AI College under Tianjin University, told the Global Times on Tuesday that starting salaries for master's and PhD students in the AI industry average from 300,000-400,000 yuan annually, much higher than average. "Some of the most able graduates can even earn an annual salary wage of 1 million yuan," Hu added.Industry observers noted that the rapidly growing demand from AI industry, combined with a shortage in supply, is the reason for such competitive salaries.A spokesperson from the Guangzhou-based start-up CloudWalk told the Global Times on Tuesday that the salaries for Shanghai-based algorithm-related positions have recorded a 50-100 percent growth rate in the last two years."Now, annual salaries for these jobs are between 300,000-500,000 yuan for a master's graduate, and if you have a PhD, you can get 400,000-800,000 yuan," he said. The figure is in sharp contrast to the annual salary of Shanghai graduates with a master's, which averages around 146,000 yuan a year, according to a report on industry website chinakaoyan.com. A senior HR representative at the Shenzhen-based UBTECH told the Global Times that the salary the firm offers for AI-related positions, such as algorithm engineer, has increased by 35-56 percent since 2016.The spokesperson from CloudWalk also added that in order to recruit the "best talent," AI companies will headhunt from universities and professors to "reserve" the best students who boast high academic achievements and practical experience.Fang Yongchun, dean of the AI College under Nankai University in Tianjin, added that most master's students in AI-related majors at the college sign preliminary employment contracts with start-ups up to a year before they graduate.By the first quarter of 2017, there were more than 1.9 million global AI professionals, but China was only home to 50,000, according to a report by LinkedIn in August 2017. Right now, Chinese universities only supply around 200 graduates specializing in AI a year, which can only satisfy the demand of 10 AI start-ups at the most, according to a report by sohu.com in January.This means the skills gap in China between supply and demand is about 500,000 to 1 million people in the industry, the spokesperson of CloudWalk estimated.He stressed that the AI industry can share skilled staff with other industries in terms of developing and testing, so what China truly lacks are high-end AI talents. Hu explained that a high-end talent refers to creative personnel who can play a leading role in tech breakthroughs."A top AI expert must first have a solid basic training in math and computer science, and then be able to commercialize AI algorithms based on applications. They also need to keep abreast of cutting-edge tech breakthroughs," an HR executive at a Beijing-based AI start-up told the Global Times. "These top talents are generally in overseas markets [like the US]," the UBTECH HR representative said.The HR executive complained that while they are receiving a heavy stream of resumes for AI-related jobs, often the jobseekers' knowledge about AI is weak, far from the ideal type of candidate, and this is what has caused the current "bubble" in recruitment.Industry insiders point out that the fastest way to reverse the scenario will be to ensure Chinese universities have top-level AI programs to satisfy industry demand.In April, China's Ministry of Education unveiled a five-year university-level AI training program to meet the growing demand for AI experts. The program aims to train at least 500 teachers and 5,000 students in AI at top universities over the next five years.As of June, 59 Chinese universities, including Tianjin University and Nankai University, have set up either a major or a faculty in AI, according to information provided to Global Times."We've started classes in subjects like AI theory, machine learning, deep learning and computer vision to provide systematic training for students," Hu said, noting that Tianjin University's first cohort of 60 AI students will graduate in four years.Considering the long-term cycle needed to train skilled AI professionals, Fang predicted it will be very difficult to make up the supply gap in the short term."Companies will be fighting over the top AI talent for some time," Fang noted.