Palestinian refugees in Lebanon attend festival ahead of Int'l Day of Solidarity

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/28 17:44:54

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon attend a festival in Sidon, South Lebanon, ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, on Nov. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

