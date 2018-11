Ice sculpture festival held in Bruges, Belgium

A tourist enjoys ice sculptures at Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2018. The ice sculpture festival, with 80 ice sculptures made by 40 ice carvers, will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Tourists enjoy ice sculptures at Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2018. The ice sculpture festival, with 80 ice sculptures made by 40 ice carvers, will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

A tourist walks past an ice sculpture at Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2018. The ice sculpture festival, with 80 ice sculptures made by 40 ice carvers, will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Tourists play at Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2018. The ice sculpture festival, with 80 ice sculptures made by 40 ice carvers, will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

