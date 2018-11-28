‘The Illusionists’ returns to Broadway with brand new magic show

The blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists
returned to Broadway for its fourth holiday season in New York with entertainers that have captivated audience worldwide, the show's organizers announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
Themed Magic of the Holidays, the show offers a family-friendly atmosphere with an all-new installment that features close-up magic, illusions, escapes and technological spectacle.
The show marks the Broadway debut of Shin Lim, one of the hottest new names in the magic world and the latest winner of America's Got Talent
, the popular US televised talent competition that has run for 13 years.
The 27-year-old started learning close-up card tricks by himself 11 years ago. Tens of thousands of hours of practice and a natural gift for the art have contributed to his incredible sleight of hand that always leaves a crowd not believing their eyes.
"Sometimes magic can become a little bit repetitive or easy to figure out, so I'm always trying to create something new. Everything you see in this performance is created by me," said Lim, who is also a professionally-trained pianist, giving insight into the secret of his success.
Lim has toured around China in recent years and appeared on several Chinese TV shows.
"I love China. I love going back all the time and I especially love the Chinese food," said the Canadian-American born to Chinese-Singaporean parents.
Other highlights of the show include Canadian magician Darcy Oake, who was invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth II for her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.
From 2014 to 2016, The Illusionists
amazed New Yorkers every Christmas
season. This year's show will run through December 30 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.