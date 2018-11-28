Oriental white storks make stop in Pudong

About 20 oriental white storks showed up at Nanhui of Pudong New Area recently, local wildlife authorities announced on Tuesday, a record number of such migratory birds seen here in recent years, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



Oriental white storks are listed as an endangered species globally and are under China's first-class national protection. The global number of oriental white storks is less than 3,000. Records show that oriental storks can be seen in Shanghai every winter, but usually under 10. They stay mainly in Chongming Island, Hengsha Island and Nanhui.



According to Bo Shunqi, an engineer with local authorities, the number of oriental white storks showing up in Shanghai is usually haphazard. They either stop by for the winter or just a few weeks. Such migratory birds have a high demand on the environment of their habitats. The visit has attracted photographers, but experts suggest people observe these birds from afar so as not to disturb them.

