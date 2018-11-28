Remote guidance for surgery in Xinjiang

Doctors from Children's Hospital of Fudan University and Children's Hospital of Urumqi finished two minimally invasive surgeries for congenital heart disease in Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region under the remote guidance of experts in Shanghai on Wednesday, Xinmin Evening News reported.
It was the first such case in China. The live video was transmitted from Urumqi to Shanghai through the internet, which made it possible to provide guidance at a distance of 5,000 kilometers.
This kind of cooperation between the two cities not only helps patients in Xinjiang, but also provides opportunities for local doctors to learn the latest and most advanced techniques. Since 2010, the Shanghai hospital has dispatched doctors to Urumqi to provide high-quality medical services to local children.