Workers attend a ground-breaking ceremony for a free trade pilot zone in Qionghai, South China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. Construction is set to start on the first batch of 100 projects, worth 29.8 billion yuan ($4.28 billion), including the second phase of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center. The free trade pilot zone in Hainan was approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, on October 16. Photo: VCG