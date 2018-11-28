China to adopt unified criterion for internet and TV video programs

China will adopt unified criterion on audio and videos both online and offline, according to China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.



A teleconference on China's radio, video and audio program management was held Tuesday by the administration.



Nie Chenxi, head of the State Administration of Radio and Television, delivered a speech at the conference.



Nie suggested reinforcing coordination and management of radio, television and internet entertainment, and ensuring a clean environment in the area.



The administration will staunchly implement a unified standard and coordinated management both online and offline, said Nie.



In addition, relevant regulations will be improved as a next step to strengthen control of the platforms and make sure the same standard is applied both online and offline.



Punishment for illegal acts that disrupt the industry such as over-entertainment, high payments and faked audience ratings will be strengthened and announced.



Nie also praised the work that has been made in China's radio, video and TV programs since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, saying it has enriched people's cultural life and won acknowledgement from the Party.



Nie called on all the radio, TV and internet audio and video providers to support original products, and concentrate on products with low cost, compassion and positive energy.



Nie suggested reinforcing protection and encouragement for original products and their production models to produce more original programs and discover more production models.

