China to end import tax exemption for advanced 2nd-generation nuclear reactors

China will cancel import tax exemptions for advanced second-generation nuclear reactors from January 1, 2019, a move an analyst said shows the domestic industry is upgrading to advanced, safer and larger third-generation reactors, and which signals the intent to promote domestic technological research and development.

The Ministry of Finance announced Tuesday that advanced second-generation nuclear reactors with a capacity of more than 1 gigawatt will lose their import tax-exempt status from January 1, 2019.

Pre-allocated 2019 import quotas for tax exemptions on nuclear reactors to Chinese manufacturing companies will also be canceled, the statement said.

It is clear that China does not have much need to import advanced second-generation nuclear reactors, Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"China is already committed to using third-generation reactors. Our domestic technology for advanced second-generation nuclear reactors is very mature; we might even be able to meet export demand," Lin said.

Third-generation reactors are bigger and safer, and this chimes with the nation's push to boost clean energy consumption. These new reactors will become a major source of nuclear power generation in the next decades, he said.

China's nuclear power industry is the fastest-growing in the world, said the International Atomic Energy Agency.

China has 38 nuclear power units in operation and 19 under construction, including several types of advanced reactors, the report said.

All 57 reactors are second- or advanced-second generation, according to data from the China Nuclear Energy Association.

China's first pilot nuclear power project using the Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design has made big progress, but an eye should be kept on the costs, Lin said.

The China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) announced earlier this month that the total amount of its import purchases and overseas local sourcing will exceed $12 billion in the next five years, chinanews.com reported on November 7.

CNNC said at a November 15 press conference that China's first pilot nuclear power project using the Hualong One design, which is assembled in Fuqing, East China's Fujian Province, will soon enter a crucial test stage. It is expected to start operations in 2020, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Chinese nuclear power giant is also eyeing commercialization of third-generation units and further international cooperation, although the US said it was tightening controls on China's imports of civil nuclear technology last month.

Another pilot nuclear power project using the Hualong One is to be built later at the same site in Fuqing and two more are slated for Karachi, Pakistan. Altogether, four such facilities are under construction in the world, CNNC said.

Yu Jianfeng, CNNC chairman, said at the press conference that 80 percent of the components needed for the Hualong One can be manufactured domestically, so the US restrictions will not have a big impact.

"The US doesn't have exclusive rights to third-generation reactor technologies. China can cooperate with other countries, so if the US cuts off cooperation with China, the US will suffer the bigger impact," Lin said.