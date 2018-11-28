MOF unveils fresh duty-free policies for Hainan island

China's Ministry of Finance
(MOF) announced a further adjustment of the tax-free shopping policy for South China's Hainan Province on Wednesday by increasing the annual tax-free shopping quota and adding more items to the list of duty-free goods.
A traveler can buy a maximum 30,000 yuan ($4,315) worth of goods every year. More healthcare products, such as eyesight products, hearing aids and orthopedic appliances have been included in the list of duty-free goods, with a limit of two items per person, according to a document released on the ministry's website.
The new policy will take effect starting from December 1.
The State Council, China's cabinet, gave Hainan permission to run a trial offshore duty-free program in April 2011 to help develop the island into a world-class tourist destination by 2020, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Offshore duty-free shops on the island have sold more than 37.5 billion yuan in goods over the past seven years.