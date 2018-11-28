Shanghai, Baidu team up on AI

Shanghai municipal government and Chinese tech giant Baidu signed a strategic cooperation agreement Tuesday to develop the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in the city.



According to the agreement, Baidu will build an innovation center to turn Shanghai into a major AI development hub. Baidu will also help Shanghai to build "smart city" infrastructure.



Shanghai has talent from home and abroad and is open to the world, which provides a conducive environment for the company's future development, said Baidu CEO Robin Li

