China's central government has dispensed in advance part of its 2019 poverty alleviation fund to local governments, the Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.A total of 90.98 billion yuan ($13 billion) has been allocated to 28 provinces and regions. The 2017 allocation was 106.095 billion yuan.Some 12 billion yuan of the fund will be used to support areas in deep poverty, including Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.