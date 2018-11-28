Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Go back home! You are so fat that you have interfered the others. Why not just take a taxi?"So said an elderly man who was queuing up at a subway station in Tiantongyuan, Changping District, in a video. Because of the huge crowds during the morning rush hour, a young man standing in front of the elderly man accidently stepped on him, which made him angry and he cursed at the young man even after the young man apologized to him. The young man presumed by a witness to weigh over 150 kilograms, later wept and left the queue. The elderly man's behavior received criticism from Chinese netizens after the video went viral. (Source: Beijing Evening News)