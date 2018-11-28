Xiaomi connects with IKEA through IoT platform

Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun speaks at Xiaomi's AIoT Developer Conference in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: VCG

Domestic smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has announced a strategic cooperation with Swedish retailer IKEA, which an expert said could help upgrade Xiaomi's capabilities in scenario-product integration.Xiaomi and IKEA made the announcement during Xiaomi's AIoT Developer Conference, held in Beijing on Wednesday. AIoT is an abbreviated expression for artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)All of IKEA's lighting products will be connected to Xiaomi's IoT platform, according to a statement Xiaomi sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.Liu Dingding, an independent technology expert based in Beijing, said it was an "interesting" phenomenon that several home brands have recently announced cooperation with internet giants like Xiaomi.For example, Alibaba Group Holding in February invested about 5.5 billion yuan ($791 million) in Easyhome, while JD.com opened a flagship store in partnership with Qumei Home Furnishing Group in September, according to media reports."All those internet companies including Xiaomi, Alibaba and JD.com have launched business segments related to offline living scenarios. That's why they hope to cooperate with home brands that can complement their business," Liu told the Global Times."In terms of Xiaomi, its cooperation with IKEA will not only expand its capabilities in scenario-product integration, but will also provide a good chance for Xiaomi to achieve its own brand upgrading," Liu said.Xiaomi has also announced cooperation with other companies including home decoration start-up ikongjian.com and Beijing Chehejia Technology, an electric vehicle start-up.