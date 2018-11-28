Alibaba marks TFBoys’ Jackson Yee birthday on Tmall app

Jackson Yee, a member of pop megastar trio TFBoys, sees his 18th birthday marked on Wednesday. Photo:IC

Jackson Yee, a member of pop megastar trio TFBoys, saw his 18th birthday marked on Wednesday with his image splashed across the app loading screen of Alibaba's ecommerce platform Tmall.The app's home page also reads "Happy birthday, Jaskson Yee" in Chinese to celebrate the company spokesperson's coming of age.This is far from the first high-profile greeting the pop star has received. In fact, many eye-catching displays, such as billboards or LED screens, are not corporate but crowdfunded.Recently, Yee's fans reportedly paid China Eastern Airlines to put stickers on every tray table on 18 of its planes. They will remain there until they complete 1128 flights to honor his birth date, November 28.Birthday messages to Yee are not only found above ground.Huge images of Yee are posted along an escalator in Beijing's Subway Line 14 to mark his birthday on Wednesday. "Our little boy has grown up. Be free as the wind. Happy 18th birthday, Jackson Yee," reads the banner at Jintianlu Station.In Tianjin, where Yee celebrated his birthday on Wednesday night, a video on Sina Weibo showed photos of Yee growing up plastered across a train of the city's Subway Line 1.Global Times