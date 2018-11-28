205kg Chinese woman undergoes gastric surgery

A morbidly obese woman who at her heaviest weighed 205 kilograms has found hope for better health after undergoing major gastric surgery last month.



Huang Qing, from Shanghai, had 15 kilograms of her stomach removed after a round of surgery in October.



Diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, the 27-year-old said her struggle with obesity led her to drop out of school.



"Many people would talk about me, and it made me very uncomfortable," she said.



But Huang decided to turn her life around in July when she elected for gastric surgery.



Even then, just getting to the hospital was a challenge. "Ten people had to carry her when she went to have surgery," said Huang's mother Jin Ming.



Doctors removed a total of 15 kilograms of Huang's stomach in October, reducing her weight to 190 kilograms. Huang said so far the procedure has been extremely effective in controlling her appetite.



"I used to eat 10 steamed breads, a bowl of noodles and baozi for breakfast," she said. "Now a few wontons make me feel full. I'll throw up if I eat too many."



Doctors are also hopeful the surgery will be successful in reducing Huang's weight in the future.



Pear Video





