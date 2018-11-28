South Korea successfully tests space rocket engine

South Korea on Wednesday successfully conducted a rocket engine test launch, officials said, paving the way for the development of its own space launch vehicle.



Video footage showed the single-stage rocket, propelled by a liquid fuel engine, lift off from the Naro Space Center on the southern coast and surge into the sky, trailing yellow and blue flames.



"The test vehicle was successfully launched," Vice Science Minister Lee Jin-gyu told journalists, adding collected flight data showed the engine was functioning normally.



The rocket, weighing 52 tons and measuring 25.8 meters long, was fitted with a single engine with 75-ton thrust, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said.



Designed and developed as part of a $1.8 billion project, the engine will be used to propel the country's first indigenous three-stage launch vehicle: Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2.



Engine combustion lasted for 151 seconds, surpassing an initial goal of 140 seconds, bringing the vehicle to an altitude of 75 kilometers before the engine stopped.



But it continued flying due to inertia, reaching a suborbital altitude of 209 kilometers, 319 seconds after lift-off.



It then splashed down into the ocean 429 kilometers southeast of the southern resort island of Jeju.



"This is a significant step forward in developing a launch vehicle with our own technology," a KARI spokesman said.





