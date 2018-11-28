Britain worse off under any Brexit: Treasury

Britain will be economically worse off for leaving the EU, Finance Minister Philip Hammond said Wednesday, as Prime Minister Theresa May takes the Brexit divorce deal to a sceptical Scotland.



Hammond's Treasury Ministry said that over the next 15 years, Britain would take an economic hit from leaving the EU in any circumstances, including under the agreement struck between London and Brussels that May is trying to sell.



May has less than a fortnight to convince hostile MPs to back the deal in a December 11 vote and avoid plunging Brexit into chaos, four months out from Britain's March 29 departure date.



"Purely from an economic point of view, there will be a cost to leaving the EU because there will be impediments to our trade. What the prime minister's deal does is absolutely minimize these costs," Hammond said, ahead of the Treasury report's publication.



"This is a very modest impact on the overall size of the economy as the optimum way of leaving the EU," the chancellor of the Exchequer told BBC radio.



He insisted that the economy was not the only consideration and controlling Britain's borders, money and laws also had value.



"We have to look not only at the economy but the need to heal a fractured nation," said Hammond.



May was to face MPs again in her weekly prime minister's questions session in parliament on Wednesday. May runs a minority Conservative government and opposition parties, as well as many of her own MPs, are against the deal.



Some Brexiteers think it keeps Britain shackled too closely to Brussels while pro-EU lawmakers think the terms are worse than staying in the bloc and want a second referendum.



An online Survation poll of 1,030 adults for the Daily Mail newspaper found that 37 percent supported the deal - up 10 percent on November 15 - and 35 percent opposed it, down 14 percent.



