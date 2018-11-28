Two Koreas to begin joint railway survey this week

The two Koreas will begin a joint survey on reconnecting railways across their border this week, Seoul said Wednesday, the latest move in a rapid reconciliation drive between the two countries.
Linking up the railway systems was one of the agreements made earlier this year between North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
.
The two countries - technically still at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with a cease fire instead of a peace treaty - have said they aim to hold a groundbreaking ceremony before the end of the year.
The unification ministry said a South Korean train will depart from Seoul early Friday and cross the border on a 18-day joint mission to examine the North's rail system.
It will be the first time since 2007 a train from the South will enter North Korea.
The train will have 28 South Korean passengers on board - mostly officials and experts - as well as 55,000 litres of fuel and other unspecified materials.
The project has faced delays over concerns it could violate UN sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear and missile programs.
The UN Security Council granted an exemption for the joint study last week, although it is unclear whether others will be given as the project progresses.
Seoul said the survey was purely aimed at gathering information on the current state of the North's rail system.
"The actual construction will be pursued according to progress in North Korea's denuclearization," the unification ministry said.