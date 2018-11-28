Punjab seeks Chinese expertise

Pakistan's eastern Punjab province has decided to seek Chinese expertise in its drive for solid waste management, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday.



During a meeting with a delegation from a Chinese sanitation group in the provincial capital of Lahore, the minister said the province would launch a solid waste management project in 20 of its major cities. Punjab is the country's most populated province with 110 million people, and it is facing big challenges of cleanliness and waste management.

